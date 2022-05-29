Jashpur, May 29 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and nine injured in a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm in Burjudih village under Pandrapath police chowki (outpost) limits, located 400 kilometres from state capital Raipur, an official said.

"As per preliminary information, lightning struck a small eatery in the weekly market of the village that left 12 people injured. Three of them, including the 12-year-old daughter of the eatery's owner, died in a hospital in Shankargarh in neighbouring Balrampur district," Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey told PTI.

Some of the injured were being shifted to Ambikapur hospital due to their critical condition, officials said.

