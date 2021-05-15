Nagpur, May 15 (PTI) A truck driver was charred to death after the liquor-laden vehicle plunged into a river and burst into flames in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Hemraj Pingale (25), an official said.

"The driver of the truck, carrying a consignment of country liquor to Nagpur, lost control when he took a turn on Chandrapur-Nagpur road. The vehicle fell into a river and caught fire, killing him on the spot," the Butibori police station official said.

