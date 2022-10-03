Bhiwani (HR), Oct 3 (PTI) A 36-year-old liquor trader was shot dead on Monday by three unknown men outside his house in Kasni village of Jhajjar district, police said.

Mohit, the victim, was standing outside his house when three bike riders came and rained bullets on him, killing him on the spot.

The assailants while escaping rammed their bike in a tractor and were forced to run away on foot leaving behind the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the attackers fired eight bullets, of which seven hit Mohit.

After the attack, the Deputy Superintendent of Police reached the spot with several police teams and analysed the crime scene.

A police team has been formed to nab the accused who are yet to be identified, police said.

