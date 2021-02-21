Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A live mortar shell was found by labourers during landfilling work in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Police were informed about the abandoned shell in the TCP area and a bomb disposal squad was requisitioned to defuse the explosive device, the officials said.

They said a group of labourers was busy in landfilling work when they noticed a rusted mortar shell, believed to have come along with the waste concrete material dumped in the locality a few days ago.

The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the shell, the officials said.

