Etawah (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A local Samajwadi Party leader was on Tuesday beaten to death by unidentified people following an altercation in Ekdil area, police said.

The attackers were riding a motorcycle that skidded on sand kept outside Girijesh Kumar Rajput's house, which was being renovated, resulting in them falling down, they said.

An altercation broke out between the two sides and the bike-borne men attacked Rajput with sticks, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City), Kapil Dev Singh said.

Rajput sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

We are probing the matter and trying to nab the attackers, they said.

