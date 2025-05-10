Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Jaisalmer district administration has imposed a lockdown across the region amid escalating tensions between India-Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. An official advisory has been issued jointly by the district administration and police, calling for full public cooperation.

The advisory urges all residents to remain indoors and avoid stepping out. Gathering in groups or organising any public event is strictly prohibited until further notice.

Shops and markets will remain closed until further orders, the advisory stated. Ahead of the issued notice, the police patrolled across the city and appealed people to remain indoors.

"...Everything will remain closed. Seeing the current situation, all are expected to stay home, and vehicular movement is also stopped...," a police official could be heard making an announcement.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with the ongoing security arrangements and avoid unnecessary movement.

Earlier this morning, projectile fragments were recovered from several locations in Jaisalmer.

A large projectile part was recovered from Jaisalmer's Pokhran region in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, on Saturday. Similar fragments were found near Sakur Khan's home in Badoda village in the district on Saturday.

"The incident took place at around 4:30 am. However, the projectile was destroyed in the air by the Indian Army. We are not afraid. We believe in the Army. No damage has been done. God saved us," said Manu Khan, a family member.

As per the locals, no injuries or damage have been reported. The police personnel arrived at the incident spot on time.

Meanwhile, Barmer has been placed under a high red alert as tensions between India and Pakistan intensify in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

District Collector Tina Dabi has issued an urgent directive for all residents to remain indoors, with immediate restrictions on public movement and market activities to ensure civilian safety.

"Everyone is directed to go to their house. There is a high red alert in the district. Don't go out in markets or public places," the Barmer DC said. (ANI)

