Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that around 50-60 people were injured in a collision between two loco trains at the THDC Hydroelectric Project in the Pipalkoti area of Chamoli district late last night, adding that there was no loss of life in the incident.

The Chief Minister said he spoke to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Chamoli to take stock of the situation. He told all injured individuals are receiving treatment and their conditions are being monitored.

Expressing concern over the incident, Dhami said the state administration is vigilant, and necessary medical assistance is being provided to those injured. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those affected.

No casualties have been reported in the collision of two loco trains in the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) hydropower project area in Chamoli district, said THDC Executive Director and Project Manager Kumar Sharad on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Sharad said that 74 people have been discharged from the hospital and that seven to eight people have suffered minor injuries.

"An accident occurred last night during the shift change. One of our locomotives, which was carrying officers and labourers, collided with another locomotive. 81 people were there, 74 are safe and discharged from the hospital. Around 7-8 have minor injuries and are receiving treatment. The good thing is that there were no casualties. THDC stands with all our employees and labourers," he said.

SP Chamoli, Surjeet Singh, said that 4-5 people have suffered fractures and 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital.

"42 people have been admitted to the district hospital, out of which 4-5 people have suffered fractures. 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital... Two trains collided in the project area... Our force and administrative officials are present in both hospitals..." said Singh. (ANI)

