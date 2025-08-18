New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday following a special discussion honouring Commander Shubhanshu Shukla's recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The session was marred by protests from opposition parties over issues including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and allegations concerning the Election Commission.

Amid continued disruptions, the House was adjourned and is scheduled to meet again on 19 August 2025 at 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh hit out at the Opposition parties on Monday, calling it "surprising" that the opposition cannot even praise the space achievements of India, while the country has demonstrated its space sector capabilities in Operation Sindoor too.

Commencing the special discussion in Parliament on the return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to India, after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Singh said that the opposition parties are taking out their anger on the BJP and NDA for an astronaut who is not even affiliated with any political party.

With the start of the discussion, Opposition MPs also created a ruckus in parliament with sloganeering and protests.

"The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Jitendra Singh said in Parliament, amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

"You are angry with the earth, you are angry with the sky and today you seem to be angry with space as well," he added.

The Union MoS (IC) also praised the role of space technology helping during Operation Sindoor, made possible by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Just some time ago, through Operation Sindoor, India's capability was shown, from the earth to the sky, the whole world recognised India. During Operation Sindoor too, the role of Space technology was also shown 10 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power," he said.

Questioning the opposition parties for not doing enough for the space sector while being in power, Singh said that a new chapter in space sector began in 2014, when PM Modi took charge as Prime Minister for the first time.

"I have a belief that the role of the Department of Space and space technology during Operation Sindoor, the technology that was adopted, has also happened in the last 10 years, after the Modi government came to power. Why did our Space Department remain isolated for 60-70 years, and why did it work at a slow pace? When that question is answered, then we will understand that on 26 May 2014, the day Modi ji took charge as Prime Minister, a new chapter began, and this journey of space gained momentum and strength," he added.

Pointing out that the problem did not lie with talent, willingness of people to work, but with the political dispensation not making sound and harmonious policies, Jitendra Singh mentioned that such deadlocks and problems were resolved nearly 11 years ago, with the NDA coming to power.

"Another question will also be asked that it could be done before too, so why did it not happen? The answer might be that our country never lacked on scientists, there was capability, willingness, dreams and hopes in their hearts and eyes, willingness to work, but the deficiency was in harmony, which is defined through policy. If there was any lacking, then it was with political dispensation, that lacking was finished in 2014," he added.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

Shukla was part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space. (ANI)

