New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding discussion on SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Chairing the House, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal announced the adjournment and asked the Opposition to submit proposals and resolutions instead of raising placards in the Lok Sabha.

Pal said, "Instead of showing placards, you can submit your proposals, resolutions, and the business advisory committee will consider them. Speakers will give time, and the government will respond. Why are you worried?"

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, also adjourned the Lower House of Parliament till noon, minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Speaker adjourned the House as Opposition members continued their protests seeking a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and other issues. He objected to the use of placards in the well of the House.

The protesting members did not relent to appeals by the Speaker, as well as Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to let the House conduct the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament were also adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after it reconvened.

Chairing the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari adjourned the House amid sloganeering from the Opposition.

The previous adjournment in the Rajya Sabha was till noon amidst continued sloganeering.

The party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the voting rights of people are being taken away.

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stood at the steps of Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be halted.

Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with the INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the Parliament. (ANI)

