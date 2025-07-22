New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities. He said on X, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health." 'Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation Shocking, Centre Should Clarify If It Had Prior Information': Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi.

PM Modi Wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar Good Health

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health. श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति सहित कई भूमिकाओं में देश की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। मैं उनके उत्तम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

In a sudden move, Dhankhar had on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.