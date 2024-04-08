Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of single-phase Lok Sabha polling in Gujarat on May 7, EVMs are being distributed to poll parties in Ahmedabad under tight security.

Vimal Joshi, Ahmedabad Additional Collector and Nodal officer for EVM distribution for the district on Monday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the distribution of EVMs has started from the Central EVM Warehouse from Ahmedabad.

"Today, EVM distribution has started following guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. This was done in the presence of the District Magistrate, District Election Officer and representatives of political parties under videography. This exercise is expected to be completed in four days."

The officer also stated that the EVM's are being carried in sealed vehicles carrying EVM. "The vehicles carrying the EVMs are under the security of police forces and each vehicle carrying the EVM can be traced also."

The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Ahmedabad constituency in Gujarat will be conducted in one single phase on May 7 (Phase 3). The counting and announcement of results will take place on June 4. (ANI)

