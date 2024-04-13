Begusarai (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh is confident of winning all 40 seats in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister says, "I am 200% confident that we will win 40 seats in Bihar 200%. This tukde tukde, appeasement and Mughal mindset gang can never do the welfare of Bihar and the country. All 40/40 seats of the state will be in the name of PM Modi."

Giriraj Singh also accused the RJD-Congress alliance of indulging in appeasement politics, alleging that the Congress had even objected to action against terror by the Modi government.

"If there is an action on terrorist...the Congress party, the opposition parties attack the Modi government" Giriraj Singh said.

"In this Navratri, those who show that I am eating fish...they are the people of Mughal culture, people who do appeasement politics, call themselves secular. I say that the nation has always been secular..." he added.

Taking a jibe at former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Union Minister says, "Indira Gandhi in the name of appeasement... tried to destroy Sanatan's secularism... Tried to defame sanatan."

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on five seats from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for eight seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U) (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, while JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent. LJP had won six seats with a vote share of 8 per cent.

While the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Radhtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

