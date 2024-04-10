Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, provided information about the booths being prepared for the polls.

Speaking to ANI, Jogdande informed that 85 booths are being prepared in the state, which will be operated by women personnel. Out of these, women personnel will operate 12 booths in Bageshwar and nine booths in Tehri district.

The officer also said that 70 PWD booths are being prepared as model booths in the state, which will be operated by Divyang personnel. Forty-four model booths are being prepared in the state, which will be operated by young personnel; 12 such booths are being operated in the Pauri district.

Jogdande said that it is mandatory to arrange GPS tracking for all vehicles during the election process. The officer said that 10,091 vehicles are being used in the state, and the process of installing GPS on all these vehicles is in progress. Till now, GPS devices have been installed in 2,500 vehicles. This process will be completed three days before the polling day, he added.

The state has also started door-to-door voting in these elections. Jogdande said that the process of the first phase of voting through postal ballots by going door to door is in progress.

So far, out of 9993 voters above 85 years of age, 6861 have cast their votes. Out of 2899 voters in the disabled category, 2218 disabled voters have cast their votes so far.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their votes on April 19, and the state consists of five Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

