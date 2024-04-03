Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) More than Rs 51 lakh in cash and liquor worth nearly Rs 40 lakh were seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, taking the total seizures to Rs 1.20 crore since the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

Enforcement teams intercepted some vehicles and seized Rs 51.54 lakh in cash along with liquor valued at Rs 39.63 lakh, they said.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Retires From Rajya Sabha: Former Prime Minister Ends 33-Year-Long Innings in Parliament.

These decisive actions underscore a collective commitment to preserving the integrity of the electoral process, they added.

District Election Officer of Kathua Rakesh Minhas said, "We are continuously working to swiftly and resolutely identify and rectify any breach of the model code of conduct."

Also Read | Telangana Water Crisis: State Government Appoints Special Officers To Monitor Drinking Water Situation in 32 Districts.

He emphasized that such efforts are pivotal in deterring illicit activities that may compromise the democratic process and ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any external influence or coercion.

The administration urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or violation of the poll code to the authorities concerned.

On March 28, cash and liquor worth Rs 29 lakh were seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)