New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Congress Election Committee meeting for the state of West Bengal is underway at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital on Friday.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing the CEC meeting. Prominent leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, and KC Venugopal along with others are present at the meeting.

Earlier on March 31, Congress held the CEC meeting for the state of Bihar at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were seen unveiling the party manifesto titled Nyay Patra.

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in March and 'deliberated' thoroughly on the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

