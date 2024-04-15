New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea seeking voting arrangements for about 18,000 people displaced internally due to the ethnic clash in Manipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that it would be difficult for the Election Commission to make arrangements for enabling displaced persons to cast their votes just three days before the date of polling on April 19.

The bench said, "With three days remaining for the polls, the course of action sought would be impracticable. The claim of the petitioner may be bona fide, but it has policy control by the ECI, which is constitutionally mandated to do so under Article 324 of the Constitution."

The polling for the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

"You have come at the last minute. At this stage, what can be virtually done? Interference by this court at this belated stage would cause substantial impediments to the conduct of the ensuing Lok Sabha General Elections in Manipur. Thus, we decline to interfere in this case," the bench said in its order.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Manipur resident Naulak Khamsuanthang and others seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to make arrangements to enable internally displaced persons settled outside Manipur to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections by setting up special polling booths in the States where they are residing.

The petitioner alleged that no arrangements have been made to ensure that such internally displaced persons cast their votes in the elections.

The top court is also seized of the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire state, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

