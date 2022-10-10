New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has cut short his visit to Rajasthan's Kota and will attend last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the secretariat of Lower House said on Monday.

Birla condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and is returning to Delhi early from his busy schedule in his parliamentary constituency Kota Bundi, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official statement.

Also Read | Over Eight Crore Content Creators in India but Only 1.5 Lakh Able To Earn; Most Make Just Rs 16,000 per Month: Report.

Birla will attend the last rites of Yadav in Saifai on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch died at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Karnataka Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rape-Accused Shivamurthy Sharanaru Till October 21.

"Socialist leader, pillar of socialism, leader of the masses Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more among us. He helped the deprived, poor, needy people of the society and became their voice," Birla said.

Birla said in 17th Lok Sabha, despite his ill health Yadav was regular in the Parliament and was participating in deliberation which speaks of his commitment to and faith in democracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)