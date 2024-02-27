New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq who was elected to the House from Sambhal.

"Demise of Shri Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Member of Parliament and senior leader is extremely sad. I pray for eternal peace of his soul. May the Almighty give strength to his friends and family to bear this loss," the Speaker said in his message.

Senior Samajwadi party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq,93, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.Earlier this month, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav met the SP MP at Siddha Hospital in Moradabad and inquired about his health.

Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of the party leader.

"The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Yadav said in a post on X.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said Shafiqur Rahman Barq had real connect with the grassroots. "My condolences on the death of Shri Shafiqur Rahman Barq ji. He was a leader with a real connect with the grassroots!"

Barq was the oldest member of the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

