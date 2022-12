New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Gujarat's Navsari.

"The death of many people in a road accident in Navsari, Gujarat is heartbreaking. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I wish the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti!," Birla tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | #FlashBack2022

#FlashbackWithDD

Q. Who Won the ‘Golden Glove’ Award in FIFA World Cup … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief at the loss of lives due to the road accident in Navsari and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire Video: 12 Shops Gutted in Blaze As LPG Cylinder Explodes in Newtown Area; No Casualty.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a tweet.

As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari on Saturday early morning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)