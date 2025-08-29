Puri (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Om Birla said that he had the good fortune of having darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to the media, the Lok Sabha Speaker also said, "We prayed to Lord Jagannath that the whole world prospers and India progresses in this way."

Om Birla also stated that he had prayed to fulfil the resolution of making India a developed nation.

Earlier this week, Om Birla expressed concern over the declining decorum and dignity of legislative institutions, calling it a matter that demands urgent attention from all elected representatives.

Speaking at the Delhi Legislative Assembly during the Valedictory Address at the Conference of Presiding Officers of States and Union Territories, Birla emphasised that the privilege and freedom of speech granted to Members should not be misused to undermine the House's sanctity.

The event marked the centenary year celebration of the election of eminent freedom fighter, jurist, and scholar Vitthalbhai Patel as the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Birla urged legislators to renew their commitment to ensuring free, fair, and dignified discussions in legislative bodies, while underlining that all political parties must come together to ensure that the forthright expression of ideas continues in these bodies, thereby strengthening democracy through both agreement and disagreement.

Speaking about the conduct of Legislators, Birla noted that Members of Legislative bodies must uphold the rules, conventions and traditions of legislative bodies and that the makers of our Constitution gave Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies complete freedom to criticise the Government within the House as part of privilege. (ANI)

