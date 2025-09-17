Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in a cleanliness drive in Kota under the Swachhta Abhiyan, where he also swept the road and lauded Modi's lifelong commitment to public service and nation-building.

While talking to ANI, Lok Sabha Speaker called the life of PM Modi a life of dedication and said, "He has dedicated his life serving people. He has served for fourteen years as Prime Minister and before that, as CM of Gujarat; his life is a life of dedication. He focused on socio-economic changes with a humanitarian perspective, aiming to improve the lives of all citizens, including women, youth, the poor, the marginalised, Dalits, and the oppressed. He implemented various schemes to ensure dignity in people's lives, such as providing clean drinking water, gas, rations, and toilets."

He further said, "His vision and skilled leadership have made India self-reliant and a global leader. Their selfless service and dedication inspire millions of workers to continue serving society, elevating the nation to new heights."

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying India is moving steadily towards becoming a developed nation under his leadership.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri@narendramodiJi. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation," the Vice President wrote in a post on X.

"Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the service of the motherland," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, hailing him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah stated that the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for millions of Indians. "Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also greeted PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister's leadership would continue to take India forward. "I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday. The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before... His leadership will take the country forward," Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

