Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the Rail Coach factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday and held discussions with the officials.

"Rahul Gandhi visited the Modern Rail Coach Factory in Rae Bareli and held detailed discussions with the officials. Railways is the country's 'lifeline'. Only by strengthening it can we ensure convenience and safety for passengers," Congress posted on X.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi chaired a 'Disha' meeting at the Bachat Bhavan in Collectorate.

Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the 2 MW Atom Solar Roof Plant and the Atom Electric Charging station at Visaka Industries Limited in Raebareli on Tuesday.

He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose here.

This is the second time this year that Rahul Gandhi is visiting his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. During his last visit in February, the Congress MP engaged with local students and residents, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.

Earlier today, in other developments, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In his letter, Gandhi said the attack had outraged every Indian and stressed the need for a unified response."The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter said.

He further stated that the Opposition believes a special session should be held to allow representatives of the people to express their unity and resolve.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22. (ANI)

