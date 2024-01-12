New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran LK Advani said on Friday that destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya and Lord Ram chose his devotee Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do this.

In an article, LK Advani credited the devotees of Lord Ram for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Recalling the moments of his historic Rath Yatra, initiated 33 years ago on September 25, 1990, the BJP veteran said, "At the time when we started the yatra, we were not aware that this would turn into a nationwide movement. During the yatra, PM Modi was my companion. Although he was not very famous then, but at that time itself, Lord Ram had chosen his devotee (Modi) to construct the temple."

Advani called the Ayodhya movement a pivotal point in his political career. It was a journey that led him to "re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself."

"At the time of the Rath Yatra, there were many experiences that influenced my life. From a remote village, unknown villagers overwhelmed with emotion would come to me after seeing the chariot. They would praise Lord Ram. After witnessing these moments, I realised that many people in this country dream of the Ram temple. On January 22, not only the prestige of the Ram Temple but also the faith of these villagers will be restored," he said.

"At that time, I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya; now it's only a matter of time," he added.

The BJP veteran, who was at the forefront of the Yatra, also remembered the late former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"During the Yatra, I realised that I was just a charioteer. The main messenger of the Rath Yatra was the chariot itself because it carried the message of restoring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he added.

Advani further prayed that the Ram Temple may help the people inculcate the teachings of Lord Ram in their lives.

Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

