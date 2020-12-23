New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir after Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in the recently held District Development Council (DDC) election, saying that the lotus had bloomed in the Valley.

"The District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be surmised as a victory of democracy and a victory for the people. It is also a victory of hope and of a greater narrative of the union territory, which PM Modi had thought about. The lotus has bloomed in the Valley," he said at a press conference.

Counting for the elections recently concluded with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah bagging 112 seats to the 288 District Development Councils (DDCs) while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats.

"The BJP won the most number of votes. The Gupkar Alliance was formed because a component of the alliance knew that they could not fight the BJP single-handed," Prasad said, adding that the BJP had received more votes than the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party, and the Congress combined.

"We are very proud of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and we congratulate party workers in the Valley for their hard work," he added.

According to the tally by Jammu and Kashmir State Election Authority, NC won 67, PDP-27, PDF-2, CPIM-5, JKPM-3, JKPC-8 in the DDC elections which were held in eight phases. Congress secured 26 seats, Altaf Bukhari's Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party registered victory on 12 seats while Independent candidates won on 49 seats.

Other parties include Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) which won 2 seats while BSP secured one seat. (ANI)

