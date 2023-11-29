Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): A day ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Goshamahal T Raja Singh on Wednesday said that out of the 119 seats, his party will emerge victorious in 40 and will give tough competition to other parties in 50 seats.

The BJP leader, whose suspension was revoked last month following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad, said that on December 3, Lotus will bloom in the state.

"Be it 2014 or 2018, the blessings received from the public have been immense. Similar blessings will be received in 2023 also. Wherever we go for campaigning, people say that there is no need to campaign, we will vote for BJP only...So considering this environment, 100 per cent lotus will bloom on December 3," the Hindutva firebrand leader told ANI.

T Raja is pitted against Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Nanda Kishore Vyas and Congress' Mogili Sunitha.

He said that the high-voltage campaign by the BJP's star campaigners led by PM Modi generated a good response from the public.

"Many star campaigners of BJP like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned and (we) got such a good response, due to which I feel that BJP can win 40 seats and give tough competition to other parties in 50 seats," he added.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Polls in Telangana will be held on Thursday and counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

