Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said seat sharing of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will be resolved after talks with the central leadership and the allotment of seats will be announced by March 25.

The Lok Sabha polls for 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

Speaking to reporters here, Bawankule said the 2024 Lok Sabha poll was the biggest election in the world and all parties will fight it properly.

"Talks are pending on some seats and will be resolved in a few days after discussions of Mahayuti leaders with the central leadership. The allotment of seats will be announced by March 25," he said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The BJP has sought the Ramtek seat, which is now with Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane, he said, clarifying that there were not many issues with seat sharing.

The BJP leader said a decision will be taken in the coming days regarding seats in Vidarbha that will go to polls in the first and second phases.

Ten seats in Vidarbha will go to polls in the first two phases to be held on April 19 and 26. The third, fourth and fifth phases will be held on May 7, 13 and 20.

“The Mahayuti will win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra and Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister once again,” Bawankule said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)