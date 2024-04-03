Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) team on Wednesday instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Commissioner of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Punjab to enhance their campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs, liquor, and cash into the state in view of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In a meeting held here, the ECI team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar asked the officials to make all required arrangements at polling stations to ensure ease of voting to increase voter turnout in the upcoming election in the state.

The ECI team also told the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for central forces deputed in the state on the security duty during polling.

A detailed information was sought from all the Districts regarding liquor and drug seizures after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Information was also obtained about the steps taken by various districts to increase voter turnout, webcasting arrangements and make all preparations at polling stations. Likewise, the ECI team also shared crucial suggestions and information related to the election process with all the DCs, CPs and SSPs.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C assured the Commission that the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab would be conducted without any pressure and in a fair and free manner.

The CEO had also assured the ECI team that all officials have been categorically directed to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct and various measures have been taken to curb illegal smuggling of drugs as well as liquor in Punjab.

The CEO said that special attention is being given this time to increase the number of Model Polling Stations by emulating the cultural themes of the state to attract maximum voters and making entire experience of voting pleasant and enriching experience. The ECI team appreciated this initiative of the state.

He also added that directions have been issued to further enhance facilities at each polling station, including drinking water, adequate furniture, proper lighting, proper signage, help desks, and toilets.

Meanwhile, the ECI and CEO appreciated the DC Malerkotla for taking a unique initiative and designing a special application called 'Booth Raabta' to provide information related to elections, including the nearest police station, hospital, ambulance service, knowing your BLO, contacting school principal/building in-charge, and providing PwD voter assistance. (ANI)

