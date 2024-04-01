Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple here and then in a creative election campaign, prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the gathered people on Monday.

The 'Queen' actress was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur.

The presence of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP candidate, drew a massive crowd eager to see her.

Jairam Thakur expressed his support for Ranaut, emphasizing the state's enthusiasm for the BJP.

"The BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, today met the fellow BJP leaders. After seeking blessings from all, she is going to enter the election battleground and I am happy that the general public is excited. The country wants to see Narendra Modi Ji as the Prime Minister for the third time. From 2014, the BJP has kept its word since 2014, when the party won all four seats, in 2019 all records were broken and in 2024, we are moving ahead with the same goal," Thakur said.

"The BJP will also sweep the bypolls in the state," he further asserted.

Earlier in the day, Kangana offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and met the local party workers.

On meeting Kangana, Jairam Thakur said, "Met BJP candidate from Mandi-Kullu parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut ji today at her residence Bhambla. During this, issues related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. Certainly Kangana ji is going to achieve a big victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the blessings of the people of Mandi Lok Sabha."

Meanwhile, on Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow in the city to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi, will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Bollywood actress in a post on X, expressed gratitude to the BJP for fielding her from Mandi.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

