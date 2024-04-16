New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A total of 250 candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election have criminal cases against them, with three facing murder charges, according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of the contestants by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch.

The analysis was carried out on 1,192 of the 1,198 candidates contesting in the second phase of the election.

Of these 1,192 candidates, 21 per cent or 250 candidates are named in criminal cases, with 14 per cent or 167 candidates facing serious criminal charges, according to the analysis.

Three candidates have murder cases lodged against them, while 24 are implicated in attempt to murder cases, it showed.

Twenty-five candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women and one of them faces rape charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Twenty-one candidates are linked to cases of hate speech, the analysis showed.

It also showed that 52 per cent of the 87 seats scheduled to go to polls in the second of the seven-phase elections are 'red alert' constituencies.

'Red alert' constituencies are those where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

The analysis showed that among major parties, there are criminal cases against 31 out of the 69 candidates from the BJP, 35 out of the 68 candidates from the Congress, all five candidates from the CPI, all four candidates from the SP, two out of three candidates from the Shiv Sena, two out of four candidates from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and two out of five candidates from the JD(U).

In tandem with the revelations on criminal backgrounds, the ADR said the analysis also highlights wealth disparities among candidates.

According to the affidavits, it said, around 33 per cent of candidates in the second phase of the polls are "crorepatis". The average assets per candidate stands at Rs 5.17 crores, with notable discrepancies observed across party lines, the ADR found.

"Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 68 INC candidates is Rs 39.70 crores, 69 BJP candidates is Rs 24.68 crores, four SP candidates have average assets of Rs 17.34 crores, four Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidates have average assets worth Rs 12.81 crores, three Shiv Sena candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.54 crores," the analysis said.

"Four AITC candidates have average assets worth Rs 4.16 crores, five JD(U) candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.31 crores, 18 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.29 crores and five CPI candidates have average assets of Rs 78.44 lakhs," it added.

While six candidates have declared zero assets, 47 have not declared their PAN details.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

Voting in the other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

