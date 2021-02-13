By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed his unhappiness over the conduct of some members in the first part of budget session that concluded on Saturday and said the conduct should be in accordance with the parliamentary decorum.

The Speaker told reporters here that discussions should be held in keeping with the dignity of the House.

"All members should discuss, debate but in accordance with parliament's dignity and decorum. This is everyone's expectation. The House is known all over the world for high quality of debate. Comprehensive discussions are held here. It will be right if everyone tries to discuss issues in accordance with the parliamentary decorum," he said.

"Debates in Parliament are sometimes sharp. But my effort is that discussion is dignified. It is my responsibility to run the House. Discussions are held with parties from time to time on how to keep the level of discussions high. This is an internal matter of parliamentary decorum. The House runs by rules and follows the Constitution," he added.

Birla said the House had extended sittings this week to make up for the time lost due to interruptions last week.

The Speaker had talked to leaders of various parties to resolve the stalemate.

He said the House took up debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address for 16 hours 39 minutes and 130 MPs participated in the discussion.

The Speaker said the discussion on union budget was allotted 10 hours which got extended to 14 hours and 40 minutes and 117 MPs expressed their views.

Answering a query on COVID-19 restrictions in the second phase of the budget session which will begin on March 8, the Speaker said discussions will be held between officials of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and a decision will be taken. "It will be in accordance with the situation at that time."

He said women members had participated in large numbers in the discussions. (ANI)

