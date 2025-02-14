New Delhi, February 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has emphasized the importance of quality legislative drafting and the importance of inputs from elected representatives in legislative processes, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official statement. Calling for wider consultations in the legislative drafting process, Birla highlighted that lack of adequate inputs at the stage of drafting of legislations has its impacts on both the functioning of the government and legislative scrutiny by lawmakers.

Delivering the inaugural address at a two-day Orientation programme for newly elected members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he said that newly elected lawmakers should be suitably engaged at this early stage to ensure that the perspectives and concerns of the people they represent are adequately reflected in the proposed legislation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces Extension of Translation Services to 6 New Languages in Parliament.

By fostering a collaborative approach between lawmakers and originating ministry, the quality and effectiveness of legislation can be enhanced, making it more relevant and beneficial to the public, Birla said. Birla stressed that knowledge of legislative drafting is very important for effective law-making; therefore, public representatives should undergo regular capacity-building measures in legislative drafting.

Recalling the earlier discussions at several legislative fora, he also suggested for expediting the digitization of debates of State legislatures so that the elected members can access them easily and utilize those valuable records for strengthening skills as law makers. Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini; Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan; Presiding Officers of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Ministers in the Government of Haryana and Members of Haryana Legislative Assembly graced the event which was organised in the State Legislative Assembly premises, Chandigarh. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Inaugurate 85th All India Presiding Officer’s Conference in Patna.

Addressing the concerns of State Legislatures for financial autonomy, Birla opined that financial autonomy will boost efficiency of State legislature and at the same time he called for wider consultations among stakeholders on this issue. Stressing fruitful debates and discussions in the House, Shri Birla urged the Assembly Members to connect with the people they represent, understand their concerns and raise them in the House. Assembly is the appropriate platform for the Members to become leaders of the State, he noted.

Further noting that Members should raise the issues in the House within the ambit of the rules, Birla counseled the first time elected legislators of Haryana Vidhan Sabha to study the rules and procedures thoroughly so that they could raise peoples' issues effectively. He urged the Members to desist from planned disruptions of House proceedings. The more effective the legislatures will be in reviewing policies and programmes of the Government, the more transparent will be the governance and the more accountable will be the Executive, he further added.

Noting that the present age is the age of technology and innovations, the Speaker called for use of technologies by law makers to make their participation more effective and fruitful. The best legislator is the one who engages in meaningful discussions in the Assembly; discusses issues on the basis of extensive study, and uses technology in the age innovation, said Birla. He encouraged newly elected MLAs to aspire for becoming best MLAs and to realize the aspirations of the people by making full use of the processes of the House through effective discussion and dialogue.

Speaking on the contributions of Haryana and Haryana Legislative Assembly, S Birla noted that Haryana has contributed significantly to the economic and social empowerment of the country. Noting the glorious history of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he appreciated the functioning of Haryana Legislative Assembly as an effective forum of ensuring accountability of the Executive and fulfilling hopes and aspirations of the people of the State.

Birla led the Members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India. Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan delivered Welcome Address. Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, addressed the distinguished gathering on this occasion. Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana also spoke on this occasion. Krishan Lal Middha, Deputy Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Birla was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini; Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries at Haryana Legislative Assembly. Birla was also given Guard of Honour on his arrival at the Legislative Assembly premises.

