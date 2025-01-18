New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Bihar's Patna on January 20, a release said.

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nand Kishore Yadav, Deputy Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Presiding Officers of Legislatures of States and UTs, Ministers in the Government of Bihar, Members of Bihar legislature and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

During the two-day Conference, the dignitaries will brainstorm on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

The Valedictory Session will be addressed by the Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, January 21. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nand Kishore Yadav, Chairman, Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Awadhesh Narain Singh, Deputy Chairman, Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Prof Ramvachan Rai, Presiding Officers of Legislatures of States and Union Territories Ministers in the Government of Bihar, Members of Bihar legislature and other dignitaries will grace the Valedictory Session.

During the Conference, Birla will release the 8th edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament'.

Birla will also inaugurate Neva Seva Kendra in Bihar Legislature premises on January 2.

The 85th AIPOC will be preceded by the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on January 19, 2025, in Patna, Bihar. During the Conference, the Delegates will deliberate on the "Adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity". Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh will inaugurate and address the Conference. (ANI)

