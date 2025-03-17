India News | LS Speaker Om Birla Meets with Vietnamese Parliamentary Delegation, Discusses Use of AI, Digital Technology

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with a Vietnamese parliamentary delegation during their visit to India in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker met with Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Nguyen Duc Hai, and discussed the functioning of India's Parliament, the Budget Session, and the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

In a post on X, Om Birla said, "Met H.E. Mr. Nguyen Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, and his delegation at Parliament House today. Discussed the functioning of India's Parliament, the Budget Session, and the use of digital technology & AI."

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1901579623542182131

Noting that parliamentary exchanges play a significant role in strengthening ties between two nations, he added, "Parliamentary exchanges play a crucial role in strengthening the historic and cultural ties between India and Vietnam. The Parliament of India stands ready to share its experience in the use of digital technology and AI with the Vietnamese Parliament."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted that India holds Madagascar in the highest regard as a cherished and reliable friend, as well as a steadfast partner in its journey of progress, said a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He further emphasized that, in alignment with the "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, Madagascar stands as a pivotal ally for India within the Indian Ocean region. "This invaluable partnership," he noted, "plays an essential role in fortifying regional stability and nurturing economic prosperity across the region," as per the statement.

Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Madagascar, led by the President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, H.E. Justin Tokely, at Parliament House today. During the meeting, Birla underscored that the "relationship between India and Madagascar has historically been strong and that the two nations share a centuries-old history of trade, culture, and mutual interaction," the statement said.

Guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam,' India has always been at the forefront in offering help to neighboring countries, especially during disasters, he said.

Birla mentioned India's proactive role in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to Madagascar. India has supported various projects to contribute to the prosperity and socio-economic development of Madagascar, which reflects India's commitment to mutually beneficial development, he noted.

Birla also mentioned the significant role played by members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. He also expressed happiness about the first 'Jaipur Foot Camp' organized in Madagascar, where hundreds of differently-abled individuals were provided with artificial limbs, the statement said.

Highlighting India's democratic tradition and framework, Birla stated that India is the world's oldest and largest democracy and has a legacy as the 'Mother of Democracy.' In India, even thousands of years ago, democratic institutions made collective decisions for the people, he added. (ANI)

