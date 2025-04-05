New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading a Parliamentary Delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held in Tashkent from 5 to 9 April 2025. He will address the Assembly during the General Debate on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice".

He will also meet his counterparts from other participating Parliaments and address members of the Indian community and students there.

The Delegation comprises Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Sasmit Patra, MP; Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP; Kiran Choudhry, MP; Lata Wankhede, MP; Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary - General, Lok Sabha and P.C Mody, Secretary - General, Rajya Sabha.

Birla will address the Assembly during the High-Level Segment of General Debate on the theme "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice".

Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation will also participate in the meetings of various IPU bodies, including the Governing Council, Executive Committee, Standing Committees, and various thematic panel discussions which will be held during the Assembly.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Birla will share his perspectives on issues of common interest with his counterparts from other Parliaments.

During his visit to Tashkent, Birla will also interact with members of the Indian Community and Indian students in Uzbekistan.

Earlier on Friday, the Lok Sabha Speaker interacted with a group of 28 foreign participants from 13 countries attending the 36th International Legislative Drafting Training Programme being organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat in Parliament House.

Om Birla observed that Legislative Drafting is the soul of any law and stressed the clarity and simplicity in legislation. He highlighted that laws impact society and people for a long time; they must be clear and simple for the common people to understand.

"This will lead to less litigations in courts and in turn save the resources. In the context of the dynamic socio-economic transformation of the world," he stated that it is very important for Legislators and officials to be well versed with Legislative Drafting in order to ensure that the needs of the public are fulfilled.

He further said that this also results in meaningful debate and discussion on draft bills in the Parliament. (ANI)

