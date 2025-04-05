Mumbai, April 05: Residents and commercial establishments in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will face a temporary water supply disruption on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carries out critical maintenance work on a major water pipeline.

According to BMC officials, a 600-inch diameter Tulsi water pipeline located at Bandra Cabin in Bandra East has become outdated and is set to be decommissioned. The maintenance and upgrade work is scheduled for Tuesday evening, with a complete shutdown of the water supply to the BKC area in H-East Ward between 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Suspension on February 7, Check List of Affected Areas.

The civic body has advised residents and businesses to store sufficient water in advance and to use water judiciously during the disruption. Additionally, as a precaution, citizens are urged to filter and boil drinking water for 4 to 5 days after the pipeline work is completed. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Parts of City on February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas.

The BMC emphasised that the upgrade will help improve overall water distribution and pressure in the H-East Ward in the long run. Civic officials have appealed to the public for cooperation and patience during the process, stressing the importance of the scheduled maintenance to ensure long-term infrastructure reliability.

Public notices and alerts have been circulated to inform residents in advance and minimise inconvenience.

