New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, said Indian Army officials.

He would be succeeding Lt Gen Harpal Singh who is superannuating on December 31.

