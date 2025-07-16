Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, delivered a keynote address focused on Science and Technology's transformative role in building a Viksit Bharat at a seminar titled "Next Generation Combat - Shaping Tomorrow's Military Today" here.

According to an official statement by Western Command, Indian Army, in his opening address, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, emphasised the urgent need for the Indian Army to adapt and innovate in response to the multifaceted challenges of modern and future conflicts.

He delved into the complexities of grey zone warfare and stressed upon the importance of developing sophisticated capabilities to counter hybrid threats that blur the lines between peace and war.

He highlighted how advanced systems, precision munitions, enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, including the effective employment of drones, were instrumental in the success of Operation Sindoor, the press note said. (ANI)

