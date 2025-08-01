New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh who assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on Friday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He received a Guard of Honour at a ceremony held at South Block in the national capital after which he signed the visitor's book.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, an officer of the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment, succeeded Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as the VCOAS.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, spanning over 38 years of dedicated service to the Indian Army.

The General Officer was tenanting the appointment of Director General Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement at Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in December 1987. He is an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Lucknow University and the prestigious Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The General Officer has served in 'OP PAWAN', 'OP MEGHDOOT', 'OP ORCHID' and has had multiple tenures in 'OP RAKSHAK'.

During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, the General Officer has held various Command and Staff appointments. He commanded a Special Forces Unit in the Kashmir Valley and on the Line of Control. He later commanded an Infantry Brigade and a Mountain Division in 'OP SNOW LEOPARD' along the Line of Actual Control. The General Officer was GOC of a Corps headquartered in Himachal Pradesh and responsible for sensitive Jammu, Samba and Pathankot areas. The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both Western and Northern Borders.

He has attended the prestigious Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at CDM Secunderabad and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at IIPA. He holds a Master's in Management Studies from Osmania University and a Master's in Philosophy from the University of the Punjab.

For his distinguished service to the Nation, the General Officer has been awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Sena Medal Bar. (ANI)

