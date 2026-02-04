New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin held a meeting with the party's West Bengal MPs at the residence of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar in New Delhi and addressed their concerns.

The strategic meeting on Tuesday came in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, to be held later this year.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

After the meeting, BJP MP Raju Bista said that Nitin Nabin lent his guidance to the MPs and discussed their issues.

"All our MPs from West Bengal, from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and first-time MPs as well. We had the opportunity to spend more than two hours with the National President to discuss our concerns. This was purely an organisational meeting, and it was our first time meeting with him, so we received many suggestions and a lot of guidance. That's why I consider the Bharatiya Janata Party different from other parties. We met with the National President in a family-like atmosphere, and all the MPs presented their respective issues," Raju Bista told reporters.

Also Read | Who Is Deepak Chopra? Indian-American Guru Named in Epstein Files.

The BJP is gearing up for the polls to contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a high-voltage clash.

Earlier last month, BJP West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya appointed in-charges for the respective assembly constituencies for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Bhattacharya announced the Assembly in-charges on all 294 seats.

The BJP has appointed Manash Ray as the in-charge for the Nandigram seat, where Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls. The party appointed Debasish Dey in Siliguri, Binod Moktan in Darjeeling, Sujit Kr Das in Malda, Kaberi Chatterjee in Asansol Dakshin, Dayamoy Chakraborty in Asansol Uttar and Asish Travedi on Kolkata Port seat.

On January 24, the BJP announced the State Sankalp Patra Committee comprising 11 members, with party leader Tapas Roy serving as the Chairman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)