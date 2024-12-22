New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Sunday conducted a review of the basic amenities and services in the areas of Rangpuri Pahari in South Delhi and Kapashera in South West Delhi.

Taking to social media X, the LG shared a video and said that there were no drainage systems, no trace of roads and no power supply in the areas.

"After repeated requests from local residents, visited Rangpuri Pahari in South Delhi and Kapashera in South-West Delhi yesterday along with local MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"These areas, like other areas, also lack basic civic amenities and services. There is no drainage system, due to which the narrow lanes are constantly filled with silt and dirty water. There is no trace of roads. Power supply is extremely erratic There is an acute shortage of drinking water, forcing the women to carry water in buckets from the tanker that comes once in 7-8 days," he said.

"Residents of the area expressed their problems regarding inadequate electricity supply, irregular water distribution, heaps of garbage on the roads and complete lack of cleanliness.

A large number of residents complained of power cuts lasting 8-10 hours daily and showed huge electricity bills contrary to the Delhi government's claims of providing free electricity," the post read.

Further, Saxena wrote that he gave suggestions to the Municipal Corporation and other authorities to resolve the issues. Further, the LG also added that a cleanliness drive would be initiated in the areas and the progress would be monitored.

"Accompanied officials from MCD, DUSIB, and I&FC Deptt gave suggestions to resolve these serious issues immediately. It is very important that we provide at least basic amenities to these residents.

"I have assured the people that the cleanliness drive will start from tomorrow and I will personally monitor the progress of these efforts to ensure that the residents get at least the basic amenities for a quality life," he posted on X.

"I urge the former Chief Minister, the current Chief Minister and the concerned ministers of the Delhi government to visit these areas and see the hellish conditions themselves. They should take immediate steps to improve this pathetic situation. Let's come together and make Delhi great again!" the post further read. (ANI)

