Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): A Ludhiana student Gurveen Kaur secured the first position across Punjab by scoring 99.8 per cent in the CBSE Class XII results announced on Monday.

Gurveen Kaur, who wants to be a lawyer, scored 100 in four subjects.

She credited her success to the blessings of her parents and hard work.

"I am very happy that I have scored 99.8 per cent. I got 100 marks in English, Political Science, Geography and Hindustani Music and 99 in economics," Gurveen Kaur told ANI.

"I want to be a lawyer. My father is also an advocate. This is big for me and for this I thank my parents and Waheguruji," she added.

Gurveen Kaur's grandmother also expressed her joy.

"I am very happy and the day is memorable for me," Amrit Kaur.

Another student Jasmine Mangat, who scored 99.2 per cent marks and secured the second position, said that she wants to become an IAS officer.

"I have scored 99 marks in four subjects and 100 in another. I want to become an IAS officer, so now I will see what steps should I take to achieve this goal," Jasmine Mangat told ANI.

The principal of Sacred Heart School Sister Reshmi BS, where the two students studied, said she is very happy because all students in class XII have done well.

"I am very happy that students of class XII have brought hundred per cent result and the best result. The top result is 99.8 in the humanities and the second topper is 99.2 per cent. So all the children have done wonderfully well," Reshmi said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations. The Class XII pass percentage this year is 88.78 per cent which is 5.38 per cent more than last year. (ANI)

