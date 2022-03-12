Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that they have made COVID vaccination drive a movement in the state which eventually led to the improved situation regarding the pandemic.

"Our Government have made vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu," Subramanian said at a press conference.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Mosque in Mariupol, Hospitals in Mykolaiv Shelled; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France President Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Phone Call With Vladimir Putin.

"13,36,124 persons are still to get second dose vaccination in Tamil Nadu and we Health Department are in process to collect the list of those yet to get the second dose and send messages to them to get vaccinated," said Subramanian.

Showing concern over people's hesitation in getting vaccinated, he remarked, "Although corona numbers have reduced still fear of the virus prevails."

Also Read | Kerala: ED Arrests PFI Leader Abdul Razzak from Kozhikode Airport in Money Laundering Case.

Seeing the latest analytics of no Covid deaths in the state on Friday, he displayed confidence in preparation for any further wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)