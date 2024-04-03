Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, offered prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on Wednesday. Nadda was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In the visuals, both leaders were seen actively participating in the temple rituals.

After the prayers, Nadda is scheduled to proceed to Jhalawar, Rajasthan, where he will address a massive rally.

He will also hold the cluster meeting and core committee meeting of Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone and Ratlam Lok Sabha in Indore at 6:00 pm, according to the official press release.

Later at 7:20 pm, he will meet Padma Shri, HC Dabar at his residence in Premnagar, Jabalpur, the official release added.

Nadda reached Jabalpur on Tuesday morning, where he was welcomed by senior party workers and officials.

He also visited Manas Bhawan, where he addressed the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan'.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering in Jabalpur, Nadda highlighted the achievements of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and said it was the hard work of the past generations, which led the BJP on the path of grand triumph.

"We have witnessed that era when we were uncertain about our victory as we filed our nomination papers. Today, the BJP is advancing on the path of grand triumph. From the time when we used to file nomination papers, there were doubts in our minds, about if we would win the elections or not? Now when we have entered the battleground we don't doubt our victory, we rather think what will be the difference in the vote percentage. It is the hard work and sacrifice of the generations who have worked, because of which the party has reached here," the BJP leader said.

Highlighting the party's achievements including the abrogation of Article 370 and a ban on Triple Talaq, Nadda said that all this could happen only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are an ideology-based party. None of the leaders dared to remove triple talaq. It was the Modi government that brought Muslim women into the mainstream by ending the triple talaq," Nadda said.

"People used to say that Article 370 won't be removed. But I am happy to say that under PM Modi's leadership and due to his desire, and due to Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy, Article 370 was abrogated and 'one nation, one mark, one constitution' was ensured in the country," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

