Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the Yuva Udyami Manch Summit 2024 on Saturday, and highlighted his government's achievements in promoting investment in the state.

"Ever since our government was formed, we have made efforts to encourage investments by making sure that our investor summits are available even at the smallest level... In metros, we organised roadshows to promote the businesses of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also performed the bhoomi pujan of an IT Park worth Rs46 crores in Ujjain, underlining the state government's commitment to fostering industrial and technological growth.

Sharing the development on social media X (formerly known as X), the Chief Minister said, "Our endeavour is to pave the way for industrial development by creating favourable conditions for investment in Madhya Pradesh, along with promoting technology and innovation through entrepreneurship, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the field of technology."

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Nivesh Mantrana program organized by mutual fund distributors in Indore.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing wealth wisely in light of future challenges and stressed the need to promote the mutual funds industry.

"I am happy to attend the Nivesh Mantrana program here today. As the country progresses economically, there is a growing need to promote industries like mutual funds. "Given the challenges ahead, we must use our wealth wisely, both for personal growth and for the betterment of the country and the state," CM Yadav told reporters earlier.

He also highlighted the remarkable growth of the mutual fund industry, noting that investments in mutual funds have increased from Rs 10 lakh crore in the past to Rs 68 lakh crore during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

