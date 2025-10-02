Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Shastra Pooja at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on Thursday and prayed for the welfare of the public.

Yadav also extended greetings to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, also known as Dussehra and urged the public to make a resolution to do only good things in life.

Also Read | Mauganj Shocker: Woman Beats Father-in-Law to Death After He Objects to Her Durga Puja Dance in Front of Villagers in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of the entire state and country. It is said that many years ago, Lord Ram established the 'Ram Rajya' on this day by defeating Ravana. Additionally, there is another significance to this day: Maa Jagdamba (Goddess Durga) is believed to have started Dussehra by defeating Mahishasura. Let us all celebrate the victory of truth over falsehood, not only honouring the victory but also making a lifelong resolution to do only good things throughout our lives," the Chief Minister said.

Shastra Puja is a traditional ritual performed mainly on Vijayadashami (Dussehra) and during Navratri. It involves worshipping weapons, tools, and instruments, symbolizing respect for the means of livelihood and protection.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Offers Severance Packages up to Two Years' Pay Amid Workforce Restructuring; Check Details.

Dussehra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)