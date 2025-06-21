Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Yoga at "Yoga Sangam" programme held on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday and extended greetings to everyone.

"On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I extend best wishes to everyone. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country and the world are celebrating. Additionally, today is also the longest day of the year, and from now onwards the duration of night hours will start slightly increasing," CM Yadav told reporters.

He emphasised that as time passes, the world is becoming aware of the ancient knowledge, science, and lifestyle of India.

"With the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the 11th Yoga Day is being celebrated today. Yoga is giving a message of humanity and unity across the globe. The message of Yoga is unique and I extend my best wishes to the people of the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that to keep their body healthy, people should adopt Yoga practice.

"The joy of life is achieved through non-violence which is why in today's turbulent world, people are attracted towards Indian Sanatan culture. In such a situation, let us all adopt yoga in our lives, take care of our health and bring the spirit of non-violence into our core nature," he added.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed Yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Scindia said that people are performing yoga in large numbers across the nation and the world. He also added that we should all include yoga in our everyday lives to stay fit and healthy.

"People are performing yoga in large numbers across the nation and the world. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that International Yoga Day is being celebrated today...We should all include yoga in our everyday lives to stay fit and healthy..." Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

