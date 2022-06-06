Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is "unfortunate" and arrangements are being done for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies.

"The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements are being done for the treatment of the injured and to bring back the bodies," tweeted Chouhan.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that 25 people have died so far after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

