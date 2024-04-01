Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): In a major setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Congress leader and Chhindwara Municipal Corporation Mayor Vikram Ahake joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State BJP President VD Sharma on Monday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Ahake said, "The country and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are working towards bringing all sections together, "Sabka Sath Sabka Vishwas". Inspired by the actions, policies, and welfare schemes I have decided to work under their leadership. It is a matter of great happiness that the BJP welcomed us wholeheartedly."

Also Read | Mumbai: School Peon Sexually Assaults Minor Girl Several Times Since Past Three Months in Santacruz, Threatens Victim To Remain Silent; Arrested.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke on the occasion and alleged that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath had caused huge "damage" to Chhindwara.

He also claimed that Vikram Ahake had joined the BJP due to the objectionable comments passed on to the tribal communities by Kamal Nath and his son and Congress leader Nakul Nath.

Also Read | Investment in India 2024: Zoho Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu Says 'This Is Best Time To Invest in India for Young Entrepreneurs Worldwide'.

"Kamal Nath has done a lot of damage to Chhindwara. His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath passed objectionable comments on the tribal communities. Hurt by this, he (Vikram Ahake) decided he did not want to remain in Congress, where tribals are not respected. I assure everyone that we will do our best for development in Chhindwara," the Madhya Pradesh CM told ANI.

Last month, Congress leader Syed Jafar, a close aide of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, joined the BJP.

Jafar took the membership of the BJP party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president VD Sharma and others at the state BJP office in Bhopal. Jafar had been Congress State General Secretary, Congress Media Vice President and state spokesperson of the party.

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat in the state.

The nomination for the first phase was started on March 20 and March 27 was the last date to file papers for these six parliamentary seats. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 30 for the first phase of polls.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)