Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the Harda firecracker factory blast incident and postponed his wall writing programme for Tuesday.

A massive fire broke out inside the firecracker factory in Harda district on Tuesday morning in which eleven persons were killed and around 174 injured sustained injuries.

"An unfortunate incident has occurred in Harda. Following which, I have postponed the 'wall writing programme' for today. Our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken prompt action into the matter. All possible measures are being observed for relief. Arrangements have been made to ensure that the injured get proper treatment. The Chief Minister is continuously engaged in monitoring work," Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal.

"State minister Uday Pratap Singh and senior administrative officials have also visited the incident site. I express my condolences to the affected families. The state government is making every possible effort," he added.

Apart from this, following the Harda incident, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment to the injured persons.

Apart from this, following the Harda incident, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment to the injured persons.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

PM Modi has also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

