Bhopal, Aug 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 87 new coronavirus cases and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 10,53,020 and toll to 10,768, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 51 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,41,615, he said.

With this, the positivity rate stood at 2.1 per cent in the state, which is now left with 637 active cases, the official said.

At least 4,106 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 2,98,52,645, he added.

As per a government release, 12,81,95,042 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 26,063 jabs given on Tuesday.

